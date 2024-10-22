Massachusetts certainly has its fair share of excellent restaurants and eateries throughout the state no matter what meal you're having or what time of day it is. That also includes that specific time between breakfast and lunch that is usually even more popular on the weekends and special occasions. That meal, of course, is brunch. It just so happens that Massachusetts has one of the absolute best brunch spots in America.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' recently released its list of The Ultimate Brunch Guide: Must Visit Spots in the U.S. So, for those of us who like to sleep in past breakfast on the weekends and need a great brunch spots to hit up here in the Bay State, what spot was featured on this elite list that is a must-visit?

Perhaps it may be no surprise that this must-visit brunch spot is over in Boston. Given it's biggest city in Massachusetts, it only makes sense. This must-visit brunch spot in the Bay State is Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille.

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about this establishment making the list of must-visit brunch spots in the U.S.:

The combination breakfast and brunch at this bustling restaurant and lounge begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday mornings, perfect if you like to get an early start (or are getting home really late). Besides the usual pancake and egg dishes, there is avocado toast with poached eggs, and steak and eggs with hollandaise sauce, among other things.

That being said, given their extraordinary menu, Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille also has lots of dishes for every meal that look incredible...

It seems that no matter if you're wanting to make it a date night, business dinner, or a brunch occasion, Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille does seem to have a little bit of something for every meal. Just keep in mind when you sleep in during your next time in Boston, it happens to be among the top must-visit brunch spots in America!

