Some people will do just about anything to try to earn free stuff. Now there is a cafe in Massachusetts that is giving out FREE coffee and all you have to do for it, is dance!

If someone told you that all you have to do is dance once you enter their establishment in order to get free coffee, would you do it? It seems that many people are perfectly fine with making that happen at this particular Massachusetts cafe. And now, the videos of those customers willing to break it down for a free warm cup of joe are going viral.

At Coffee Milano Cafe in Middleborough, MA, there is a sign that reads, "Want a FREE COFFEE?? Walk in and give us your BEST Dance moves for 5 seconds!!" And customers have been more than happy to take on the challenge based on the videos that have resulted.

And just think, this is all before they have had their coffee! The viral video of these customers dancing for free coffee has accumulated more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

As barista and social media director of Coffee Milano Cafe, Olivia Svenson said about the promotion:

We just thought it was going to be a small thing for the people that come in every day...Everybody likes to see people happy. It wasn’t that (the coffee) was free. It is that people were able to express themselves.

There's nothing wrong with bringing some good vibes and dance moves into your day. If you happen to find yourself in Middleborough, maybe make your way over to that spot and break-it-down for five seconds (or longer) to kick off your day. Oh, and you also get some free coffee for it too!

