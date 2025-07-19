One of the best car shows in Massachusetts returns soon.

Get our free mobile app

Once again, the Great Barrington Fire Department will be hosting the Main Street Car Show in Great Barrington. If you missed last year's car show, check out these beauties. More details below.

Great Barrington Main St. Car Show 8/1/2024 The Great Barrington Fire Department is once again hosting the annual Main Street Car Show in August. Here's a photo gallery of last year's car show. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

READ MORE: Are You Aware of the New Car Seat Law in Massachusetts?

When is the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show This Year?

The 16th Annual Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show is back on Thursday, August 7th, from 4-9 pm. There will be over 100 classic and vintage cars, including hot rods, muscle cars, and everything in between. I have been attending this car show for many years now, and it's quite a sight to see all the vehicles lined up on Main Street and Railroad Street in downtown Great Barrington.

Classic Tunes and Food Will be Part of the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show

Once again, the Olde Yankee Street Rods will be providing the classic tunes as there will be speakers throughout sections of downtown taking you back to decades of old when life was simpler and the cars rocked. In addition, there will be food available for purchase in the parking lot of the First Congregational Church.

More Information and How to Enter Your Vehicle into the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show

If you are interested in entering your car into the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show, the entry fee is a $20 donation. The money raised benefits the Great Barrington Fire Department's Scholarship Fund. For more details on the car show and how to sign up, call the Great Barrington Fire Department at (413) 528-0788 or go to the department's Facebook Page.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born