Massachusetts continues to experience classic summer weather. We haven't had too many rainy days, and it hasn't been unbearably hot. The type of weather we have been seeing lends itself to many outdoor summer activities. One of those is fun for the family. It's car show season, and Massachusetts has several events scheduled throughout this month and beyond.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading... Photo from the Great Barrington Main Street Car show - 8/7/2025

Massachusetts Has Several Car Shows Coming Up This Weekend Throughout the State

If you are looking for a car show to attend this weekend in Massachusetts, you have plenty of options to choose from, as listed below. List courtesy of CarCruiseFinder.com

Saturday, August 16, Massachusetts Car Show Events

August 16, 2025 @ 5:45 am

Cruise to Deerfield Fair car show

8 North St

Bridgewater, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 9:00 am

Horner Car Show

1273 Grand Army Of The Republic Hwy

Somerset, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 9:00 am

Car & Bike Show

24 Jabish St

Belchertown, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

2nd Annual Horner Millwork Car Show

Horner Millwork

Somerset, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 10:00 am

Cars In the Park

60 Main St

Whitinsville, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Classic Car Show

341 Mt Auburn St

Watertown, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

2nd Annual Cruisin’ Through Summer Car Show

123 Williams St

North Dighton, MA

August 16, 2025 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

4th Annual Car Show

7 Bliss St

Monson, MA

Sunday, August 17, Massachusetts Car Show Events

August 17, 2025 @ 7:00 am - 10:00 am Rebels & Rods Weekly Car Show

Rebels & Rods Weekly Car Show

East Bay Grill parking lot

Plymouth, MA

August 17, 2025 @ 8:00 am - 11:30 am CARS & COFFEE: The Free Car Show for ALL!

CARS & COFFEE: The Free Car Show for All

91 Cowls Rd

Amherst, MA

August 17, 2025 @ 8:00 am - 11:30 am Cars & Coffee – North Amherst, MA

Cars & Coffee – North Amherst, MA

91 Cowls Rd

Amherst, MA

August 17, 2025 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Berkley Firefighters “All Motor Vehicle” show

5 N Main St

Berkley, MA

August 17, 2025 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Montague Elks Veterans Car Show

1 Elks Ave

Turners Falls

August 17, 2025 @ 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm Legends Car Meet

Legends Car Meet

515 College Highway Venue

Southwick, MA

You can get more details on any of these car shows and more car shows throughout Massachusetts by going here.

