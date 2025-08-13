Fun Car Shows Coming Up in Massachusetts for Aug. 16 & 17
Massachusetts continues to experience classic summer weather. We haven't had too many rainy days, and it hasn't been unbearably hot. The type of weather we have been seeing lends itself to many outdoor summer activities. One of those is fun for the family. It's car show season, and Massachusetts has several events scheduled throughout this month and beyond.
Massachusetts Has Several Car Shows Coming Up This Weekend Throughout the State
If you are looking for a car show to attend this weekend in Massachusetts, you have plenty of options to choose from, as listed below. List courtesy of CarCruiseFinder.com
Saturday, August 16, Massachusetts Car Show Events
August 16, 2025 @ 5:45 am
Cruise to Deerfield Fair car show
8 North St
Bridgewater, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 9:00 am
Horner Car Show
1273 Grand Army Of The Republic Hwy
Somerset, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 9:00 am
Car & Bike Show
24 Jabish St
Belchertown, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
2nd Annual Horner Millwork Car Show
Horner Millwork
Somerset, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 10:00 am
Cars In the Park
60 Main St
Whitinsville, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Classic Car Show
341 Mt Auburn St
Watertown, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
2nd Annual Cruisin’ Through Summer Car Show
123 Williams St
North Dighton, MA
August 16, 2025 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
4th Annual Car Show
7 Bliss St
Monson, MA
Sunday, August 17, Massachusetts Car Show Events
August 17, 2025 @ 7:00 am - 10:00 am Rebels & Rods Weekly Car Show
Rebels & Rods Weekly Car Show
East Bay Grill parking lot
Plymouth, MA
August 17, 2025 @ 8:00 am - 11:30 am CARS & COFFEE: The Free Car Show for ALL!
CARS & COFFEE: The Free Car Show for All
91 Cowls Rd
Amherst, MA
August 17, 2025 @ 8:00 am - 11:30 am Cars & Coffee – North Amherst, MA
Cars & Coffee – North Amherst, MA
91 Cowls Rd
Amherst, MA
August 17, 2025 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Berkley Firefighters “All Motor Vehicle” show
5 N Main St
Berkley, MA
August 17, 2025 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Montague Elks Veterans Car Show
1 Elks Ave
Turners Falls
August 17, 2025 @ 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm Legends Car Meet
Legends Car Meet
515 College Highway Venue
Southwick, MA
You can get more details on any of these car shows and more car shows throughout Massachusetts by going here.
