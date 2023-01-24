It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time.

The List of Celebrities Born in or Related to Massachusetts Seems Endless

We recently featured a post that spotlighted 120 celebrities who were born in Massachusetts. That list included actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, civil rights activists, authors, and more. They were born all throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Pittsfield, Springfield, Nantucket, Brookline, Great Barrington, West Newbury, Newton, and various other parts of the Bay State, too many to mention here. You can check out that post by going here.

Some Massachusetts Celebrities Had to Work Regular Jobs Prior to Becoming Famous

Sometimes we can get wrapped up and be in awe over these folks as some of them are our childhood heroes but they are people just like us. That reminder becomes particularly clear when we discover what they did for a living prior to fame. Whether it's working in factories, restaurants, gas stations, delivery services, and a number of jobs that everyday people work, some celebrities know what the daily grind is all about. So, let's talk a look at five Massachusetts-related celebrities who had regular jobs before they became famous.

5 Massachusetts Celebrities Who Had Regular Jobs Prior to Making it Big These Massachusetts celebrities had a taste of the everyday work world prior to becoming famous.

Get our free mobile app

Those are just five Massachusetts celebrities that worked regular jobs before they became famous. Be on the lookout as we add to this list over time. If you know of other Massachusetts-related celebrities that would fit this list, let us know and we will include them in the next update.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.