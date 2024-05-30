Popular Massachusetts Celebs: Photos From 20 Years Ago

Massachusetts is one state that many people want to live, visit, and experience. From the Bay State's high education standards to photo opportunities of beautiful mountain ranges in the fall, it's no surprise many people return to Massachusetts year after year.

Massachusetts is also the birthplace of many celebrities that you see on the big screen today. Elizabeth Banks was born and attended schools in Pittsfield. WWE legend and actor John Cena was born in West Newbury. You can't forget about the Wahlberg brothers. Both Mark and Donnie were born in Boston. The list of celebrities from Massachusetts is endless.

We Have a Fun Massachusetts Celebrity Photo List For You

In the past, we have produced lists of celebrities who were born in Massachusetts which you can check out below. Today we have created a new list of photos that feature Massachusetts celebrities, specifically actors from approximately 20 years ago and today. When you look at the two photos of each celebrity you may think some look great today and for others, you may be asking yourself "What happened?"

What Did These Massachusetts Celebrities Look Like 20 Years Ago Compared to Today?

Today we look at 20 big-screen Massachusetts-born actors and what they looked like approximately 20 years ago compared to today. Age has been good for some of them with very little change while others have aged drastically. Let's take a look below.

Massachusetts Celebrity Photos from 20 Years Ago and Today

So there you have it. As you can see some of these Massachusetts celebrities have aged gracefully while others were a little more shocking. Of course, that's all a matter of opinion but it's fun to see how these folks looked at certain points in their careers. If you are wondering which Massachusetts towns and cities these celebrities were born you can find out below along with many other Massachusetts-born celebrities included in the list.

