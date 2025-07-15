Massachusetts residents continue to experience sticker shock. This especially happens when grocery shopping. Whether it's fruit, vegetables, bread, or other essential food items, you're dollar doesn't stretch the way it used to. You could spend $100 at the grocery store and only walk out with a handful of items. Cereal? Forget about it. Cereal is very expensive these days. If cereal is on your list, opt for the store brand; you'll pay significantly less with an unnoticeable difference in taste and quality.

Massachusetts Residents May Want to Consider Switching Stores

More than ever, it's important to use coupons and take advantage of sales and deals to get the most bang for your buck at the grocery store. Another way to save money when making your weekly grocery trip is to consider switching stores. While we are all creatures of habit, some grocery stores are much more expensive than others.

Recent Study Reveals the Cheapest Grocery Store in Massachusetts

In a recent study by NetCredit, it was discovered that the cheapest grocery store in Massachusetts may not be what you think. NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 grocery stores. The study examined 136 supermarket chains in hundreds of cities across the country and found the least expensive stores, on average, in every state and major city.

What Grocery Store is the Cheapest in Massachusetts?

Walmart, Aldi, Big Y, Market 32, and Stop and Shop didn't capture the title of cheapest grocery store in Massachusetts. According to the study, the cheapest is Price Rite. Target came in second, followed by Hannaford Supermarket, Wegmans, and Big Y World Class Market.

Price Rite Has Multiple Locations Throughout Massachusetts

Price Rite was founded in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1995 and today has multiple locations throughout the state, including Springfield, Worcester, Fall River, and many more. You can find a store near you by going here.

