Massachusetts Child Attacked By Rabies-Crazed Wild Animal

Talk about a crazy story, Massachusetts residents! This incident actually happened over a week ago and I just found out about it. Of course, I had to share it with you because disturbing events like this can happen anywhere at anytime.

According to WCVB/5 News Boston, a young boy along with 2 dogs were attacked by a wild animal on an otherwise peaceful Sunday afternoon. An officer with the animal control department confirmed that the animal tested positive for rabies.

WCVB reports that 9-year-old Patrick Morrison was playing in his front yard in Dedham, Massachusetts on Sunday, March 23rd when the incident occurred. Patrick said that a fox appeared out of nowhere and started attacking him.

Patrick's older brother Michael, who witnessed the attack, said that Patrick was trying to run away from the wild animal but the fox kept chasing after him and eventually jumped up and, "Grabbed his arm, and it got him right there."

If you're unaware of how bad the effects of rabies are, allow me to fill you in. Rabies is a fatal virus that is most commonly transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. It can have a very nasty effect on those bitten.

Rabies, which spreads very quickly, can lead to severe neurological symptoms like confusion and paralysis. If left untreated, it can ultimately lead to death. Luckily for Patrick, things could have been far worse.

After some neighbors scared the fox away, Patrick was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was given a series of rabies shots. Patrick now says that he is doing much better.

The two dogs were also quickly given the proper treatment, according to animal control. If you're an animal owner and you think your pet had contact with any sort of wild animal, you should contact your veterinarian for guidance on what to do.

For the full story, visit WCVB's website here. As the temperatures start warming up, leading to more outdoor play time, try and be extra vigilant when it comes to keeping an eye on children and pets.

