A Hearty and Delicious Meal Has Been Recalled in 6 States Including MA

There's nothing like a hot bowl of homemade chili on a cool day. My wife painstakingly makes it from scratch and it's worth it. She adds just the right amount of spices and onions to the meal and it's absolutely delicious. She doesn't prepare the chili overly chunky (the onions are finely sliced and diced) which some may disagree with but it is very tasty as we aren't fans of having crunchy chunks in our chili. She does a great job with it and includes it on the menu for our spring/summer holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Yes, I'm spoiled.

School Systems in Massachusetts May Want to Check Their Freezers

Speaking of chili, school systems may want to take note as it was recently reported by Food Safety News (FSN) that approximately 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans have been added to the recall list after a customer complained about semi-rigid white plastic material was found in the actual food product.

The Chili Product Was Shipped to Six States Including Massachusetts

According to FSN the product was purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and was shipped to distributors in California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. Luckily, there haven't been reports of illness or negative reactions regarding the product in question. It should be noted that if any schools have this item in their refrigerators, they should discard it immediately or return it to where it was purchased.

Here are the Product Details:

30-IB case of "ChILI WITH BEANS: containing six 5-IB, boilable bags of "CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS" with lot code 23058 printed on the bag, and "February 27, 2023" and lot code 23058 printed on the case. You can get complete details on this particular recall by going here.

