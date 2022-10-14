In the spirit of All Hallows Eve(which is coming up quickly), a study was done recently on which towns in the Bay State have the most ghost sightings on average. Do you think any Berkshire County towns made the list?

The folks at BetMassachusetts.com with some paranormal help from GhostsOfAmerica.com which tallies ghost sightings from across the country as recently as today took a look at ghost sightings in Massachusetts. They tallied up the results to find out which cities and towns have reported the most.

Get our free mobile app

Before we look at which cities made the top of the list, let's look at some cities that surprisingly didn't make the list. Are you familiar with the legend of Lizzie Borden? Hell, I probably had the famous rhyme memorized by the time I was 5:

Lizzie Borden took an axe, And gave her mother forty whacks; And when she saw what she had done, She gave her father forty-one.

Now granted, some liberties were taken with the poem. Number one, it was actually her stepmother, not her mother, and number two, Lizzie Borden was tried and acquitted of the crimes. Even though she was acquitted, people still firmly believe she was the killer.

Lizzie Borden was born and spent her whole life in Fall River, Massachusetts. I was very surprised that Fall River didn't make the cut. And I was also very surprised by this other omission.

Most people, when they think of "spooky" and Massachusetts, they tend to think of the witch city of the United States, the home of the Witch Trials, Salem. But no, Salem didn't make it either.

As for the cities that do have a high number of ghost sightings? Here are the Top 10: Lowell comes out on top with 59 ghost sightings while following closely behind at #2 is New Bedford. Third place with 23 sightings is North Attleboro.

There was a tie for fourth place between Chicopee and Ware, each with 22 ghost sightings, and a 3-way tie for sixth place between Brockton, Danvers, and Malden. Each of those cities had 20 sightings.

Finally, there was another tie for ninth place. The cities of Orange and Whitman each reported 19 ghost sightings. On a side note, going back to the city of Danvers for a moment. Did you ever see the movie "Session 9"?

It's about an asbestos clean-up crew working at an abandoned mental asylum where weird events start happening. It's very creepy. The movie was actually filmed on location at the Danvers State Mental Hospital. If you've never seen it and you're looking for something to watch for Halloween, give that one a shot.

The study is definitely worth checking out and you can find it on BetMassachusetts.com's website here.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies