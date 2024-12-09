Massachusetts City #2 In U.S. For Being Most Santa-Friendly

I thought this news item was pretty cool, fellow Massachusetts residents. And it certainly should raise your holiday spirits if they're a little low. According to a recent study, the second most "Santa Friendliest" city in America is right here in the Bay State!

Mercury Insurance recently did a study on the 100 most Santa-friendly cities in the country. And it may sound like Holiday Horse Pucky to you, but trust me, the Mercury team went at it with great seriousness.

Mercury took all kinds of factors into consideration for their rankings including number of chimneys and chimney access, local bakeries (better chance for Santa to score some cookies, know what I mean?), number of kids, average snowfall, etc.

When all the numbers were crunched and the rankings were complete, Massachusetts was home to the city that ranked #2 in the entire country!! I don't know about you, but that sets my jingle bells a-jingling! First, let's look at the cities that ranked last.

The 5 LEAST Santa-Friendly Cities in the US for 2024:

Honolulu, HI Jacksonville, FL (I don't know if it's a coincidence or not, but I've lived in BOTH Honolulu and Jacksonville!) Albuquerque, NM Durham, NC San Antonio, TX

And now for those cities that Santa LOVES to visit...

The 5 MOST Santa-Friendly Cities in the US for 2024:

Chicago, IL Boston, MA Indianapolis, IL Aurora, CO Newark, NJ

Boston scored 62 points out of a possible 100, making it #2 on the list. Trailing Chicago by just a few points. Chicago scored 67 out of 100. Third-place Indianapolis mustered 53 points.

What helped Boston out was probably the ample snow, the high population of kids, and the high number of cookie bakers! Listen to this stat: Boston has 533 bakers for every 100,000 residents guaranteeing plenty of holiday treats for Santa!

Check out the full rankings (and raise your holiday cheer) by checking out the full list by visiting Mercury Insurance's website here.

