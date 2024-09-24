There's no question that Massachusetts has plenty of great cities that are excellent travel destinations. But what about the best cities to live in? It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. As it turns out, the Bay State is home to one of the best cities to live in the U.S.

The popular financial publication, 'Money Magazine' recently listed the 50 best cities to live in the U.S. Not every state was so lucky to earn a city on the list as some had more than one. However, we'll certainly take what we can get on this list. So, which city made this list?

Which Massachusetts City is Among the Best Cities to Live in for 2024?

This particular city was also recently picked as one of the most underrated destinations in the U.S. The Massachusetts city that is among the best cities to live in 2024 is Northampton.

According to 'Money Magazine', back in the 1850s, famous opera singer Jenny Lind gave Northampton the title of the "paradise of America". Here's why the publication listed it as one of the best cities to live in the U.S. for 2024:

The Smith College Museum of Art, for one, houses tens of thousands of pieces spanning centuries and geographies (and it’s free). Nearby, the college’s botanical garden (also free) boasts six acres of outdoor gardens and 10 specialty greenhouses that are open to the public. Bibliophiles can spend hours perusing the shelves of Raven Used Books, a Northampton staple since 1993, before heading downtown to Broadside Bookshop, which opened up shop in 1974. The eclectic and busy Thornes Marketplace, another downtown gem, has three levels of locally-owned shops and restaurants. And when adventure calls, Northampton’s labyrinth of bike trails — an old network of train tracks that have since been paved over — weave cyclists through prairies, swamplands and neighboring cities like Hadley and Amherst.

'Money Magazine' also points out the current population of Northampton is 29,327, while the median listing price for real estate is $469,000, and the unemployment rate is currently at 3.10%.

Northampton certainly makes for one of those spots you love to visit, and it seems to be one of the best places to live, according to 'Money Magazine' anyway. If you've been there, you probably wouldn't disagree either!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps