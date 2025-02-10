There are some cities and states throughout the U.S. that have a certain reputation tied to them. Unfortunately, there happens to be a city in Massachusetts that seems to have one for being not so nice. In fact, it happens to be ranked as one of the absolute most rude cities throughout the country.

Personally, I feel pretty lucky in my experience living in Massachusetts. This is now my third year living here, and some of the people here are some of my most favorite people in the world. And one of the prerequisites for that is being a nice person. Therefore, I, personally don't know how a conclusion was come to that one of the cities in this state is one of the rudest in the U.S. However, a cultural lifestyle publication known as 'Preply' recently researched which cities were the most rude. It seems one of our cities here in the Bay State ended up checking quite a few of those rude boxes.

What is the Rudest City in Massachusetts?

Sure enough, our biggest, most populous, and capital of our state ended up as the rudest city in Massachusetts. It seems that Boston is not just the rudest city in the state, but also ranks as the 6th rudest city in the country.

It seems that according to 'Preply', these were a few big factors in determining the rudest cities in the U.S.:

Lack of care for others

Being loud in shared spaces

A lack of self-awareness

In my time being here in Massachusetts, and the handful of times I've been out in Boston, I have yet to experience any excessive rudeness from others. However, there does seem to be a certain stigma in movies where Boston has a certain attitude about it. Boston's sports fans on television and in movies are often depicted as being rude.

It seems that in conducting the research, 'Preply' used a survey of the city's own residents to determine just how rude its citizens are on a rudeness scale. On a 1-10 rudeness scale, Boston's score was 8.35. Yikes! However, the rudest was Miami, followed by Philadelphia, Tampa, Louisville, and Oakland. We're actually only 6th during the past year after being 5th on the list in 2022. So, improvement?

