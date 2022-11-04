With the holidays coming up, you'll surely be shopping for presents to give to your loved ones. Perhaps you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers and holiday parties. Before you go shopping for footwear or if you recently purchased footwear you'll want to pay attention as Massachusetts-based company C&J Clark America Inc. recently issued a recall on women's navy-colored shoes due to cancer causing-chemicals.

The affected products fall under the Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore, and Breeze Step lines. Again the shoes affected are primarily navy-related colors. Go here for specific style and size information. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the shoes were sold at Clarks outlet stores and other stores, including Macy’s, JC Penney, Kohl’s, QVC, Shoe Carnival, DSW and Zappos and online at Clarksusa.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 to October 2022 for about $65. About 113,000 units were sold in the United States including Massachusetts and about 10,000 were sold in Canada.

If you own any of the shoes that are on the recall list you'll definitely want to stop wearing them as soon as possible. You can get information on how to obtain a refund by going here.

Get our free mobile app

It's also worth noting that if you purchased the item online, Clark's will take care of sending you shipping materials, etc. If you purchased them in a store, you can simply return the shoes to that store.

If you suspect you have family members and/or friends that purchased any of the shoes that are on the recall list, please don't hesitate to reach out to them as they may not be aware of the recall. The recall was posted on Thursday, Nov. 3.