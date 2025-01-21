Here’s the Coldest Month of the Year in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is getting hit with some frigid temperatures this month. Temperatures in many areas of the Bay State for this week are struggling to reach the teens and in some areas the low is below 0°F. Whether you live in the Berkshires, Boston, or Worcester you'll want to make sure you really bundle up this week.
Anyone who has lived in Massachusetts for a while knows that these frigid temperatures can be typical for the Bay State this time of year. For me, it's been a little bit of a shock because we were so spoiled last winter with more mild temperatures but these temperatures make for a classic New England winter.
What is the Coldest Month of the Year in Massachusetts?
Living in Massachusetts my entire life I'm used to it being cold during the winter but never really paid attention to what month is typically the coldest. According to Wikipedia's Climate of Massachusetts page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. No wonder why it's been so cold lately. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C.
Massachusetts Folks Can Expect Some Relief Soon
The temperatures we have experienced lately have definitely been colder than the average high and low. The temperatures of 36 and 22 are a walk in the park compared to 15 and -7. We're supposed to get a little break from the bitterly cold temperatures at the end of this week and into the weekend. So, hang in there, relief is on the way.
