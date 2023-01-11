A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring

Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.

A Three-Day Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring

It was recently announced that another festival will be taking place in Massachusetts which will be held on Memorial Day weekend (May 26 - May 28) and it is loaded up with some big-name talent.

The Boston Calling Music Festival will be back on the dates mentioned above and some of the artists that will be performing include the following:

Foo Fighters (the band canceled last year due to drummer Taylor Hawkins' death)

The Lumineers

Paramore

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Alanis Morrissette

Queens of the Stone Age

Niall Horan

The Flaming Lips

Those are just some of the 50-plus acts that will be performing at the festival which will be held at Harvard University's athletic complex. You can check out the entire music lineup and get all of the details of the Boston Calling Music Festival by going here.

