New Massachusetts Law Will Affect Your Shopping Experience

Massachusetts consumers are about to have a refreshing and fair shopping experience.

Have you ever booked a hotel room, purchased concert tickets, or rented a vehicle and been hit with hidden or surprise fees? We all have, and it can be frustrating, especially when you don't know what these hidden fees are for. In many cases, there's no clear description behind these fees, but you still have to pay them. Some people, understandably, become angry over these hidden junk fees. The good news is this is about to change for the better.

Consumer Protection Regulations Set to Go into Effect in Massachusetts

According to many media outlets, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has passed a law that will go into effect on Sept. 2, which will regulate these hidden fees. This is known as consumer protection regulations.

What Will Massachusetts Businesses Be Required to Do When the New Regulations Take Effect?

According to telegram.com, the new regulations will require businesses to disclose the total price of a product, including any mandatory charges or fees, before Massachusetts consumers provide their personal billing information. You'll finally be able to know the total amount you're paying for a service or product before the shopping and checkout process moves along.

More Details Regarding Consumer Protection Regulations in Massachusetts

There are a few other details and scenarios regarding the new consumer protection regulations, including businesses being required to clarify the calendar date by which a consumer must cancel it before they are charged, along with instructions on how to cancel. The bottom line is that whether you book a hotel room, purchase concert tickets, or buy something online, you now know what you'll be paying without the surprise fees popping up near the end of checkout.

