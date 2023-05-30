Three Massachusetts Counties Have the Coolest Summers in the State
Summer in Massachusetts is always a cherished time for me especially in the western part of the state. As I have mentioned in the past, as a kid growing up in northern Berkshire County, I particularly enjoyed swimming in the natural ice-cold bodies of water like Peck's Falls in Adams, Bellevue Falls in Adams, Wahconah Falls in Dalton, and Cold River in Charlemont (Franklin County) just to name a few. Sure I enjoyed swimming in pools but I loved the blasts of cold water that these natural bodies of water offer. I guess I'm just naturally hot-blooded.
Which Counties in Massachusetts Have The Coolest Summers?
Speaking of cooling off, there was a study recently conducted by Stacker which ranked counties with the warmest summers in Massachusetts. The study contains all 14 Massachusetts counties and because I enjoy the cooler temperatures I thought it would be fun to flip the script and take a look at the three coolest counties on the list which would rank in the final three spots in terms of being the warmest.
In terms of methodology, Stacker used data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.
Here are the Three Massachusetts Counties with the Coolest Summers in the Entire State.
So if you are looking for a cooler summer experience any of these Massachusetts counties would be a fine choice. You can check out the entire Stacker study by going here. Now go grab a towel, some sunscreen and take a dip in the pool.
