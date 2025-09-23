Massachusetts is loaded with restaurants and eateries that find ways to distinguish them from every other dining spot in the state. For the land size of the Bay State, it's almost crazy to think about just how many establishments there are here. But sometimes there is a spot that ends up forming a cult-like following, thanks to its niche that its strategically established. Now we know of a lavish Massachusetts restaurant that is being called the best cult-favorite restaurant in the state.

'Love Food' has released its picks for The Best Cult-Favorite Restaurant in Every State. This particular spot in Massachusetts really pushes for style and elegance with its clientele.

What is the Best Cult-Favorite Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be out in Boston, you may have passed by or even stayed at the historic Omni Parker House Hotel at some point. It just so happens that the best cult-favorite restaurant in Massachusetts is in that hotel at Parker's Restaurant.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why this spot is the best cult-favorite restaurant in Massachusetts:

What’s more impressive than inventing one of America’s most iconic baked goods? Why, inventing two of them, of course! Based in the historic Omni Parker House hotel, Parker’s Restaurant created both the Parker House roll and the custard-based Boston cream pie, also known as Massachusetts’ official state dessert. How’s that for a claim to fame? Still dazzling diners today, it’s widely regarded as a high point of upscale Boston dining, perfect for those occasions when nothing but fancy will do.

When a spot happens to be the place that developed the state's favorite dessert, it's pretty tough to not earn a cult-like following that way. That's just one more great restaurant to put on your must-try list. Perhaps you might venture out to head there sometime this Fall.