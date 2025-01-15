Massachusetts Cumby’s Sells $1 Million Lottery Ticket

Here's an odd question, Berkshire County residents: Do you know what the odds of winning $1 MILLION are? The odds are incredibly small, obviously. 1 in 1.792 million. Those are some tough odds but not impossible as proven by another recent winner in Massachusetts.

Recently, somebody was lucky enough to add giant stacks of cash to their savings account by hitting a $10 scratch ticket for a very cool $1 million. Granted, that person will not be taking a million dollars home thanks to taxes, but hey, $650,000 is still a nice chunk of change.

The winning $1 million ticket was a $10 "2,500,000 Merry & Bright" Mass Lottery scratch ticket. The winning ticket was claimed on Monday at a convenience store that is actually based in Massachusetts. Westborough, to be exact.

A Cumberland Farms in Auburn, Massachusetts sold the winning ticket! For as long as I can remember, my friends and I would always call those stores, "Cumbys"! Simply an affectionate nickname, that's all.

The Mass State Lottery also reports that there was another big winner on Monday. A $1 million prize from a "$1,000,000 Ultimate 7" scratch ticket was claimed at a gas station in New Bedford.

You know, I constantly complain that I never win, but the truth is I don't play. And you know how that saying goes...So until I make the choice to start playing the lottery, I'll continue to wish the best of luck to those who DO play. Sincerely. The Mass Lottery has more than enough to go around.

The State Lottery releases a daily list of all the winning tickets worth more than $600 sold in Massachusetts on that day. Check it out by visiting the website here.

