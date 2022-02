Using This Bold Language in Massachusetts Will Cost You $300 or Jail Time

Locals and tourists alike know many of the wonderful aspects Massachusetts has to offer but there's no doubt that Massachusetts also has some strange laws. Strange may be oversimplifying. While certainly many of these laws are odd (see 15 of them here), a number of them are just very outdated, yet they are still technically on the books.

Here in Berkshire County, I've never seen any of my friends that wear a goatee get hauled off to jail or be forced to pay a fine and I'm sure those that have a goatee don't have a license to wear one, yet that is technically a Massachusetts law. Yes, if you want to wear a goatee, you legally need a license. Figure that one out.

There are plenty of laws in Massachusetts that are headscratchers and laughable for sure. One law that isn't necessarily strange or humorous is the blasphemy law. I would say, that, unlike the strange laws, this one seems a bit extreme. As a matter of fact, if you are caught cursing/using the lord's name in vain, it could cost you $300 or a trip to the big house.

Here's the Actual Blasphemy Law Per the Massachusetts Legislature

Section 36. Whoever wilfully blasphemes the holy name of God by denying, cursing or contumeliously reproaching God, his creation, government or final judging of the world, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching Jesus Christ or the Holy Ghost, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching or exposing to contempt and ridicule, the holy word of God contained in the holy scriptures shall be punished by imprisonment in jail for not more than one year or by a fine of not more than three hundred dollars, and may also be bound to good behavior.

So, next time you find yourself in the Bay State, steer clear of cursing. It could save you a bundle of money or a trip to jail.

