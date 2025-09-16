New England is one of the most popular vacation destinations throughout the U.S. at almost anytime during the year. Of course, at the heart of the region is our state of Massachusetts. Even as we're about to hit Fall, perhaps one of your potential getaway destinations is a Bay State spot that happens to be among the cutest small towns in all of New England.

The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' picked out some of the great spots to visit in New England that seem to have the cute charms of a "Hallmark town" as they describe it. In all actuality, it's really the 8 Cutest Small Towns in New England for 2025. While "small towns" is a pretty relative term given the population size of the two Massachusetts spots on this list, you get the idea.

What Two Massachusetts Spot Are Among the Cutest Small Towns in New England?

Perhaps an obvious pick would be one that has 82 miles of beaches. That, of course, would be Nantucket.

Nantucket

Here's all the great features 'World Atlas' say that makes Nantucket one of the cutest small towns in New England:

...Nantucket Island is a paradise for those seeking an escape from the mainland in 2025. While the community is a year-round delight, most come here during the summertime, its population swelling by the thousands. With sunshine overhead, this is the best time to visit dune-backed shores like Madaket Beach. Warm weather also beckons visitors to historic landmarks like the Great Point Lighthouse, set in the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge...

As for the other spot that is one of the cutest small towns in New England, let's head north where this town's history helped it to become such a charming destination. That destination is Salem.

Salem

Salem has so much history, it had to make the list. Here's what 'World Atlas' had to say about picking them among the cutest small towns in New England:

...Each autumn, Salem comes to life with enchanting fall decor and festivities like Salem Haunted Happenings. Claiming itself as “the largest celebration of Halloween in the world,” the month-long event welcomes over half a million guests each October, with parades, haunted pub crawls, and more. On Essex Street, old-fashioned lamp posts and storefronts transport visitors to a traditional New England village. Nevertheless, witchy attractions still thrive here year-round, including museums like The Witch House at Salem and gift shops like Bewitched In Salem...

There's really never a bad time to hit up either of these spots, Massachusetts. We're lucky that we have plenty of cute spots across the state to venture to, including these two that are among the cutest in all of New England.