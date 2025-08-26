Living in Massachusetts, we see a lot of deer. My house is backed up to woods, so they tend to travel through my backyard from time to time. It's nice when deer are standing still.

Get our free mobile app

Deer on the Move Aren't So Fun, Especially When They Collide with Moving Vehicles

I drive to work anywhere between 3:30 and 4 am. It's about a 35-minute drive for me. Driving to work this early in the morning, I see my share of wildlife, including skunks, foxes, bears, and deer. As a matter of fact, last summer, out of nowhere, a deer smashed into the side of my vehicle on Holmes Road in Pittsfield. Needless to say, I had damage to the front passenger door. I had it repaired. Since then, I have installed deer whistles on both of my cars. Call me paranoid, but when you drive to work as early as I do, it's worth it.

READ MORE: Alligators in Massachusetts? It Has Happened

Which Massachusetts County Has the Most Deer Crashes?

Interestingly enough, Berkshire County doesn't have the most deer crashes in Massachusetts. The county isn't even in the top five. According to the latest data available from the AAA (from 2023) and as reported by Spectrum News 1, Plymouth County has the most deer-related crashes with a total of 332. Here's the breakdown of the top five counties with the most deer crashes in Massachusetts:

Plymouth County: 332 crashes

Bristol County: 302 crashes

Worcester County: 283 crashes

Middlesex County: 252 crashes

Essex County: 135 crashes

If you live in any of these counties, you may want to install some deer whistles on your vehicle as well. They cost less than $10. It's worth it.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn