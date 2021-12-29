Massachusetts Dept. Of Public Health Wants To Help You Quit Smoking!

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health wants to help you to put down those nasty cigarettes for good... and they have launched a new Quit Smoking Public Awareness Campaign.

Get some help putting them down at 1-800-QUIT NOW...

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced via media release today that today, the launch of Take the First Step, a campaign to help adults quit smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco or nicotine products. The campaign encourages residents considering quitting tobacco or nicotine products to take the first step by calling the Massachusetts Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) or visiting mass.gov/quitting.

Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke says...

DPH has a long history of smoking cessation programs aimed at reducing access to and the influence of tobacco and vaping products in our communities... Making the decision to quit smoking can be overwhelming. This program provides a pathway of support and resources for residents who want to stop using tobacco and nicotine products. It’s never too late to quit.

Wouldn't you like to do THIS???

The Take the First Step public awareness campaign will run on TV, radio, social and digital media, billboards, and print ads in select cities and towns across the Commonwealth in English and Spanish.

Officials say that residents who enroll in the Quitline program have access to specially trained coaches who work with them to develop individualized plans and provide ongoing support.

Residents who enroll in the Quitline program will receive:

Help to make a quit plan. Quit coaches can offer advice on medicines and how to get through cravings.

Support for people who have already quit and need help staying nicotine-free.

Connection with local one-on-one counselors and quit-smoking groups.

Multilingual support — English-, Spanish-, and Arabic-speaking coaches are available. Spanish speakers may call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569) directly to speak with a Spanish-speaking coach. Interpreter services are available in 200 languages.

Additionally, 1-800-QUIT-NOW offers several specialized support programs:

Support for individuals who are currently pregnant

Support for individuals who use menthol products

American Indian Commercial Tobacco Program

Additional coaching and support for individuals who self-report having anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, ADHD, PTSD, or substance use disorder

Program for young adults who use tobacco or vape (ages 18-24, includes live text coaching)

Special support for youth ages 12-17 through a program called My Life, My Quit™

You can learn more about 1-800-QUIT-NOW at mass.gov/quitting.

