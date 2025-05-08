In just a few weeks, it will be Memorial Day Weekend. And plenty of vacationers have their eye on several places in Massachusetts for a getaway or even a family vacation no that the unofficial start of Summer is just about here. So, while everyone has ideas of where to go for their family vacations, there is actually one spot in the Bay State that is among the absolute best family vacations spots in the U.S.

The very popular travel publication 'Conde Nast Traveler' recently picked out their best family vacation spots throughout the U.S. In fact, they narrowed their list down to just 19 spots total. Sure enough, given Massachusetts reputation for being popular among potential vacation destinations, it's not surprising that this spot in particular made the list.

What Massachusetts Destination is One of the Best Family Vacation Spots in the U.S.?

Everyone loves to be near the coast during the warmer months and the popularity of this spot is really a no-brainer to make the list of best family vacation spots in the U.S. That destination is Cape Cod.

There is absolutely no one surprised that Cape Cod is among the best family vacation spots in the U.S. According to 'Conde Nast Traveler', here's why:

Cape Cod has remained a favorite of vacationing families for generations—and for good reason... For a dose of family fun, visit the historic, 48-foot-tall Nauset Lighthouse, which dates back to the 19th century and played an important role in the area’s maritime history, and spend the rest of the day communing with nature at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, where kids can learn about the area’s wildlife and habitats on a 45-minute clue-filled quest. The Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, at the northern tip of the peninsula, has a massive pool, plus activities for kids of all ages, from oyster bed tours and tennis lessons to stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking on its very own Blueberry Pond.

As you can see, there is plenty to discover for the whole family, hence, why Cape Cod is among the best family vacations spots in the country. Plan your Summer vacations accordingly, Massachusetts!

