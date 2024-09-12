We haven't technically hit Fall just yet this year, but with Massachusetts already being such a popular travel destination, so many are eagerly awaiting the aesthetics that await them in the Bay State. In fact, it's not only well known in New England, but on a national level, we're getting plenty of recognition thanks to our Fall appeal in two different spots across the state. Those two Massachusetts spots have been named as two of the best places to travel in the Fall.

Sure, we all know that pumpkin spice drinks are back and football has kicked off at the college and NFL level, but now that we're on the cusp of Autumn, we're that much more fired up since plenty of travel publications are giving us a shoutout, like 'The Traveling Spud' recently did.

Where Are the Two Best Places to Travel for Fall in Massachusetts?

The first spot, which ranked as #20 on the ranking of 27 destinations nationally, is a place that already brings the spookiest of vibes to the Fall season. That is on the eastern side of the state in Salem.

You probably already have an idea of the vibe that the city of Salem brings during the Fall season, especially as it creeps ever so closer to Halloween. But here is why it made the list of the best places to visit during Fall:

This Massachusetts town is known for its spooky fall vibe. Salem is the go-to town for anything Halloween in New England, thanks to it being famous for its historical witch trials. Visit during Halloween when leaves are at their peak. With festivals, markets, and witch tours, you will not run out of things to do. It is also one of the best places to see the fall foliage since there are many trees throughout the town. If you’re someone who loves seeing people in witchy-esque costumes and love orange leaves falling all around, then look no further than Salem, Massachusetts.

So, what is the other spot in Massachusetts that is one of the best places to travel as the season changes to the Autumn months? Be sure to head to the western side of the state to the Berkshires, as it made the #12 spot on the list.

Perhaps this choice was a no-brainer, but here's what 'Traveling Spud' had to say about the Berkshires making their list:

The Berkshires have always been a place people go to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. This western Massachusetts mountain town is famous, lined with villages, towns, and forests. It’s filled with large trees that provide extreme fall colors. If you want the whole experience, drive the Massachusetts stretch of U.S. Route 7. It is recommended to go through Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lenox, and Pittsfield, then to North Adams. This drive is known to have some of the best fall foliage in Massachusetts. Once you do the drive, you will understand why! You can spot the leaves anywhere from October to November.

And there it is. We're lucky enough to have access to two of the best travel destinations in the country in our backyard, here in Massachusetts. The season hasn't quite changed yet, so if you're making some road trip plans during the upcoming months, you have a little time for that at least.

