It doesn't matter if it's in Massachusetts or some other place, but no matter where you are, there's something about that charming diner experience. Maybe it's the nostalgic 'retro' feel. Or, maybe you're just like me, and you're someone who is always craving some really good breakfast food. But I think we all know that is really is that charming retro feeling that impacts us the most. And now we know where you can find the best retro diner in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle and food publication, 'Love Food', recently released its list of The Best Retro Diner in Every State. They described the diners that made the list as the spots that "keep customers coming back for decades". The pick they made for the spot they chose in Massachusetts is described perfectly by that phrase.

What Diner in Massachusetts is the 'Best Retro Diner in the State'?

About 10 miles west of Boston, you'll find a city called Natick. That is where you will find one of America's most historic, and also the best retro diner in Massachusetts, at a spot known as Casey's Diner.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why the classic spot is the best retro diner in Massachusetts:

Believed to be one of America’s oldest diners still in operation, Casey’s 10-stool dining car has been serving customers since 1922 – though it started life as a horse-drawn wagon. It has a long wooden bar, classic diner stools, retro floor tiles, and a bun steamer that pre-dates the restaurant. People come to experience a slice of history, and to try Casey’s famous steamed hot dogs; get yours 'all around,' with relish, onions, and mustard.

Casey's Diner also does pickup and delivery that can be ordered from their website. Check out their loaded menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're out on the eastern side of the state in Natick, and you happen to be looking for that perfect retro spot, you now know what diner to hit up.