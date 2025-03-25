If there is one thing Massachusetts has, it's tons of great eateries and restaurants throughout the state. This is regardless of whether you're staying in one of the bigger cities or visiting one of the state's many great small towns. But what if you happen to be in the midst of a road trip? It turns out, there is just the stop that awaits you just for that as well! There's a particular diner in the Bay State that's been named as one of the top road trip eateries in America.

The very popular food publication 'Love Food' recently picked out a select variety of great eateries to stop at on road trips throughout America. Not every state had one to make this elite list, while there were also a couple states that had more than one stop. Massachusetts happened to have a diner that made the list and you can certainly see how it landed on among the top road trip eateries in the nation.

What Massachusetts Diner is Among the Best Road Trip Eateries in America?

The Bay State has plenty of great diners throughout the state, but there happens to be one in the town of Shrewsbury that is among America's best road trip eateries. It's known as Brody's.Diner.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why Brody's Diner in Shrewsbury, MA is among the best road trip eateries in America:

Brody’s Diner is an unpretentious dining spot that offers humongous stacks of buttermilk pancakes, as well as chunky ham, pepper, and onion omelets. Customers always comment on how big the portion sizes are. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld reportedly wrote a Yelp review describing the coffee mugs as 'big enough to wash your feet in.'

If Jerry Seinfeld is pleased with this spot, you know it has to be pretty impressive. Besides, look at the size of their cinnamon rolls...

So, if you happen to be making your way near Shrewsbury, you now know where to stop along your road trip for one of the best road trip eateries in America. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

