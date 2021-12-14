Massachusetts Distributing Over 2 Million Free COVID Tests

According to Governor Baker's announcement on Monday, Massachusetts is distributing more than two million free COVID tests to more than 100 cities and towns.

Mass.gov reports that in the communities hit hardest by the epidemic, the Commonwealth will distribute more than 2 million free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to curb the spread of the virus as the holidays quickly approach.

Governor Baker said that the tests will be distributed within 4-5 days to the 102 hardest-hit communities in Massachusetts including several towns in Berkshire County, Pittsfield, Adams, North Adams, and Great Barrington among them.

In a statement issued to the media, Baker had this to say:

With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings. While these tests are widely available at many pharmacies and retail locations across the Commonwealth, we are making it even easier for residents to get free rapid testing through these initiatives.

Also, according to Governor Baker's office, the distributed tests can be completed in 15 minutes and there will be no need to send a sample to a laboratory. Teams from the Massachusetts National Guard and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will help deliver the rapid COVID-19 test kits to the 102 towns starting Tuesday.

To find out if your city or town is included, you can check out the full list here. The Bay State is also collaborating with test manufacturers to make bulk purchasing deals available for every town. That program should be in effect by early 2022.

According to Gov. Baker, local officials for each individual city or town will determine the best way to distribute the tests to their residents. For much more on the story, visit Mass.gov's website here.

