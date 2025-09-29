Big Change to Driver&#8217;s Education in Massachusetts&#8230;For the Better

Big Change to Driver’s Education in Massachusetts…For the Better

humonia

As we all know, the pandemic resulted in pivoting among many businesses, organizations, schools, families, and more. All of a sudden, in-person interactions vanished, and remote communication became the way of life. This was also the same for driver's education classes in Massachusetts.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Driver's Education Program Makes a Return to In-Class Instruction

For those who are hoping to experience driver's education in the classroom, there's good news. Per the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), all classroom instruction provided by professional driving schools has transitioned back to an in-person format as of September 22, 2025.

READ MORE: Going to Gillette Stadium? These Items Aren't Allowed in the Venue

Why is Driver's Education Transitioning Back to In-Person Instruction in Massachusetts? 

The transition back to in-person learning is due to the RMV stating that this change will result in enhanced student engagement, stronger learning outcomes, equal opportunities for all schools, and improved road safety.

How Many Students Will Be in a Massachusetts Driver's Education Classroom? 

According to the RMV, there will be a maximum of 30 students per class, for a student/teacher ratio of 30:1. Research supports that in-person learning fosters better focus, higher engagement, and more effective preparation for safe driving.

What Will Be Covered in the Classroom? 

The RMV also states that classroom instruction covers, at a minimum, the following areas of study:

  • The Massachusetts driver’s license
  • The driver’s license privilege
  • Motor vehicle safety
  • Rules of the road
  • Defensive driving and special situations
  • Vehicle ownership

Where Can I Get More Details About Driver's Education in Massachusetts?

You can get more details about driver's education in Massachusetts, including types of driver's education programs, safety driving tips, driver's education requirements, and more, by going here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM