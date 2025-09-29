As we all know, the pandemic resulted in pivoting among many businesses, organizations, schools, families, and more. All of a sudden, in-person interactions vanished, and remote communication became the way of life. This was also the same for driver's education classes in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Driver's Education Program Makes a Return to In-Class Instruction

For those who are hoping to experience driver's education in the classroom, there's good news. Per the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), all classroom instruction provided by professional driving schools has transitioned back to an in-person format as of September 22, 2025.

Why is Driver's Education Transitioning Back to In-Person Instruction in Massachusetts?

The transition back to in-person learning is due to the RMV stating that this change will result in enhanced student engagement, stronger learning outcomes, equal opportunities for all schools, and improved road safety.

How Many Students Will Be in a Massachusetts Driver's Education Classroom?

According to the RMV, there will be a maximum of 30 students per class, for a student/teacher ratio of 30:1. Research supports that in-person learning fosters better focus, higher engagement, and more effective preparation for safe driving.

What Will Be Covered in the Classroom?

The RMV also states that classroom instruction covers, at a minimum, the following areas of study:

The Massachusetts driver’s license

The driver’s license privilege

Motor vehicle safety

Rules of the road

Defensive driving and special situations

Vehicle ownership

Where Can I Get More Details About Driver's Education in Massachusetts?

You can get more details about driver's education in Massachusetts, including types of driver's education programs, safety driving tips, driver's education requirements, and more, by going here.

