For some folks, it's been two years since they celebrated the upcoming Independence Day holiday and people are on the move for 2022.

If you are planning on traveling for this year's 4th of July holiday, AAA says that your trip might take longer than expected.

The travel experts are warning drivers to be prepared to sit in significant traffic during peak travel times.

Starting today look for busy New England interstates when 89% of the region’s 2.7 million travelers drive this July 4 holiday, says AAA Northeast.

Another 179,000 New Englanders plan to fly while 105,000 will take some other mode of transportation when they usher in Independence Day.

For those venturing Northeastern roadways, the afternoons of June 30 and July 1 are expected to be peak traffic times and days for drivers in major metro areas. For airline travelers, July 1 will be the busiest air travel day with July 4 being the lightest.

Overall, nearly 48 million travelers – a nearly 4% increase over last year — will drive, fly or cruise 50 miles or more this year. Of this national total:

42 million or 88% will drive

3.5 million or 7% will fly and

2.4 million or 5% will take some other mode of transportation, such as cruises or trains.

Currently, the national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is $4.87, 9 cents lower than this time last week, and $1.76 higher than this time last year. On the state level, Connecticut’s average price is $4.84, 8 cents lower than this time last week and $1.72 higher than this time last year.

Even though gas prices are declining, they are still high and historically they affect holiday travel volumes. The recent dip in prices is certainly welcome news for travelers, and just as we saw with Memorial Day, there continues to be a pent-up demand to travel this holiday Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman

According to Priceline Las Vegas is the most popular U.S. travel destination for the 2022 Fourth of July holiday. It also happens to be one of the most affordable, with hotel rooms averaging only $172 per night. Vegas is followed by New Orleans, which took the number spot of popular Independence Day destinations. In NOLA, the hotel rooms are a bit pricier with an average rate of $390 per night.