One thing that is most definitely synonymous with New England is some of the most amazing seafood that you get anywhere! And at the heart of the New England is Massachusetts. While there are several great local seafood restaurants throughout the Bay State, there can only be one that can be named the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts. So, which one is continually earning that type of high praise?

The travel and food publication '24/7 Tempo' released its list of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Each State. The lists took its research with the help of such food publications like 'Food Network', 'Eater', and many more. As a result, we now know what these places are saying about what makes a joint become the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts.

While that has previously been the case, yet another spot is raving about this seafood establishment at the Best Seafood Restaurant in Massachusetts. The popular food publication known as 'Eat This, Not That' recently published their own list of the best seafood joints and once again, the same spot in the Bay State claimed its title.

What is the Best Seafood Restaurant in Massachusetts?

It shouldn't really be a shock to anyone in the Bay State that the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts is a spot that's closer to the coastline. You would find that in Boston's North End. The spot is Neptune Oyster.

Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' had to say about this unique spot, Neptune Oyster, being named the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts:

Known for its generous serving sizes and fresh-off-the-boat fish, Neptune Oyster has customers lined out the door for a reason. If you're lucky enough to snag a table, prepare to be treated to premium seafood dishes like the lobster spaghettini and fried Ipswich clams. Don't have time to wait? Order takeout for fast pick-up and mouthwatering seafood on the go.

As you may be able to tell, Neptune Oyster has several unique seafood dishes that look pretty amazing! You can even take a look at their full menu on their website at the link provided here. If you're a fan of seafood, you now have one more must-try joint to add to your list if you haven't already. Especially if it's being dubbed as the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts.

