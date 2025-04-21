Massachusetts is well known for having great local restaurants and eateries throughout the state in just about all type of varieties of foods. It seems that it is no different when it comes to soul food. The Bay State just happens to be home to a spot that is ranked as one of the best soul food restaurants in the country.

We all love soul food because it's exactly what it sounds like. It helps to nourish your soul. From its origins in Black American culture and southern states in the U.S., soul food has evolved over generations passing down some fantastic cuisines. Recently, the popular food publication 'Love Food' ranked their favorite restaurants from every state with the best soul food. And Massachusetts spot that makes it is ranked among the #15the best soul food spot in the nation.

What Massachusetts Restaurant Makes Some of the Best Soul Food in the U.S.?

If you happen to make your way out to Worcester, that is where you will find the spot that 'Love Food' says has the absolute best soul food in Massachusetts. It is at Addie Lee's Soul Food.

Not only is it exactly what it sounds like, but also exactly what it looks like. Social media seems to love it just as much as 'Love Food' does. Let's see what they had to say about Addie Lee's Soul Food being one of the best soul food restaurants in the U.S.:

A gem of a family-run restaurant, Addie Lee’s Soul Food serves crispy fried chicken, saucy and tender barbecued beef ribs, and oxtail, along with sides including sticky rice, yams, mac ’n’ cheese, collard greens, and pinto beans. The welcoming staff get just as many compliments as the food, which regularly sells out by the end of the day.

There's definitely never a bad time of the year for some great soul food. Luckily, it seems like we have one of the best spots in the country for it in Worcester. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

