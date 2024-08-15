Massachusetts Excited Over News From Popular Chicken Chain

Here's a question for Massachusetts residents who enjoy the occasional meal from a fast food restaurant: Are you familiar with the term "fan favorite" and do you know what the phrase usually refers to?

A fan favorite (at least when it comes to fast food) is a menu item that a large number of people are very enthusiastic about or supportive of that, for whatever reason, gets taken off the menu. If enough folks clamor about it, the restaurant will hopefully bring it back for a limited time (usually).

If you're a Chick-fil-A fan then start getting excited. Chick-fil-A recently announced in a media alert that they're bringing back not one, but THREE fan favorites! And one of them happens to be Chick-fil-A's best-selling seasonal menu item of all time!

According to a company press release, starting August 26th, Chick-fil-A will be bringing back (for a limited time) the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich along with the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to restaurants nationwide.

If you've never eaten the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, let me try to describe it for you. Picture a chicken filet drizzled with honey topped with pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños.

It's pretty freakin' delicious, let me just say. However, if it's just not spicy enough for you, Chick-fil-A is now offering a spicier version. YUMMY! In addition, the press release also mentions the company will be bringing back an item that has been gone for 13 years!

Ladies and gentlemen, some of you may remember back in 2011, Chick-fil-A unleashed the Banana Pudding Milkshake to an unsuspecting public, and fans have been asking for its return to the menu ever since.

Again, starting August 26th for a limited time at Chick-fil-A's across the country, they'll be bringing back the Banana Pudding Milkshake. I did not have the pleasure of trying that one back in 2011, but I sure hope I get the chance this time!

For more info, check out Chick-fil-A's press release on their website here. And start getting hungry!

