Massachusetts, especially Western Massachusetts, is a highly sought-after area for tourists during the fall months because they want to experience our amazing foliage. Areas like Berkshire County offer many breathtaking fall foliage views, including the Hairpin Turn on Route 2 or Mount Greylock State Reservation. Mount Greylock is the highest point in Massachusetts, where visitors can see five states on clear days. As you can imagine, Mount Greylock is a very popular spot for leaf peepers as the view is absolutely breathtaking.

The Bridge of Flowers is Another Perfect Fall Experience

Another spot that is perfect on a fall day is the Bridge of Flowers, located in Shelburne, Massachusetts, in Franklin County. The bridge connects the towns of Shelburne and Buckland and recently underwent a restoration, breathing new life into the historical landmark.

What Was Restored on the Bridge?

Included in the restoration project were new railings, lighting, a refreshed pathway, and the waterline that carries portable water to Buckland residents. You can stroll across the bridge from 8 am to 8 pm.

Other New Features on the Bridge

The Greenfield Recorder reports that there are some other new features of the bridge as a result of the restoration project. Bridge of Flowers Committee Chair Annette Szpila said the following regarding the bridge's new look.

The repaired bridge has many of the same traditional features people came to know and love, such as a memorial rock, information kiosk and of course, flowers. There are also some new features. For example, a new compass rose medallion designed by Justin Bardwell sits in the center of the bridge and allows visitors to know whether they are on the Buckland side or the Shelburne side.

Taking a stroll on the Bridge of Flowers, especially during the fall months, makes for a beautiful and picture-perfect experience.

