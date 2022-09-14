Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts

It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades.

The Mount Greylock Ramble

The Mount Greylock Ramble is always a big hit. The ramble/hike to Mount Greylock in Adams takes place this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Heck the ramble has become such a popular activity that there's now a whole festival dedicated to the event entitled "Ramblefest." You can get complete details about this year's hike and Ramblefest event by going here.

Lee Founder's Day

Another popular event is Lee Founder's Day Weekend. The weekend which kicks off this year on September 16 is packed with activities in beautiful downtown Lee including a "Taste of Lee," live music, tennis tournaments, a 5K road race, and the traditional hometown parade just to name a few. You can check out the entire schedule for Lee Founder's Day weekend by going here.

Lenox Apple Squeeze

Since we're talking about Berkshire County fall events, we can't forget about the Lenox Apple Squeeze. The Lenox Apple Squeeze takes place on September 24 and features family-friendly activities including music, hayrides, a bonfire, and more. You can get complete details by going here.

Speaking of Lenox, Did You Know That the Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in All of Massachusetts?

According to Trips to Discover, Lenox is the top town in Massachusetts for fall fun. Here's the review from the website:

Located in The Berkshires, a rural region of western Massachusetts famous for its fall color, Lenox is a great place to be to experience the season. Enjoy scenic drives and take part in the annual Lenox Apple Squeeze which celebrates the apple harvest with performers, artisans, musicians, farm stands, and lots of apple cider, hot and cold, throughout the weekend.

What do you think? Is Lenox #1 in your book or would you choose a different Berkshire County town for the top spot when it comes to fall fun? You can check out the top town for fall fun in every state by going here.

