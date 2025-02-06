Massachusetts’ Current Conditions Can Lead to Fatal Injuries

If you live in Massachusetts you likely woke up this morning and discovered that school is canceled due to the mixed precipitation that is blanketing much of the Bay State. Areas like the Berkshires, Worcester, Springfield, and more have closed schools for February 6. There's no doubt the snow day is a treat for the kids as they get to stay home and play either inside or outdoors in the winter weather.

The Current Weather Conditions Can be Risky for Massachusetts Residents

With the slippery weather rolling through the Bay State it's important to check on one another, particularly your older loved ones. According to mass.gov, falls are the leading cause of unintentional nonfatal and fatal injuries among this age group. The website states the following regarding falls with the older population and the effects it can have on this age group.

Some fall-related injuries not only carry high financial costs due to emergency care, hospitalization and rehabilitation needs, but also significant challenges to an older adult’s quality of life and independence. For example, the experience of a fall can lead an older person to develop a “fear of falling” that makes them limit their activity (increasing muscle weakness-a risk factor) which can leave them socially isolated and at greater risk for depression and falls.

Don't Forget About Your Older Neighbors

In addition to your loved ones, it doesn't hurt to check on your older neighbors. If you haven't seen them outside in a while, make sure they are doing well and are doing okay during these slippery storms. Either give them a call or check on them at their home. Being a good citizen and a great neighbor doesn't cost anything and it could save someone's life.

