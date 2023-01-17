MA Achieves Excellent Ranking for a Family Vacation Destination Based on 8 Factors

Living in Massachusetts my entire life I sometimes take for granted all of the attractions that our great state has to offer. Sure I have been to Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Framingham and have explored many sights in the Berkshires but by and large, my family tended to go out of state when it came to taking a summer family vacation. Those family vacations would last a week whereas a Massachusetts visit would be just a day or possibly a weekend. I guess that's how it goes, people (not all) tend to travel out of the state they live in when it comes to going on vacation.

Massachusetts is a Prime Destination for a Family Vacation

Massachusetts certainly has many attractions throughout the state that tourists want to experience. Whether it's Tanglewood in Lenox, Fenway Park in Boston, Mass Moca in North Adams, the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, or summer fun in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is a tourist destination's dream.

Massachusetts Ranks Very Well When it Comes to A Family Vacation Adventure

Come to find out a recent study revealed that Massachusetts is one of the best states for a family vacation. Massachusetts ranks #5 out of all 50 states. The study was conducted by the Ellie Sparkles Show and below we have included the factors that this ranking was based on.

Massachusetts Scores a High Ranking for a Family Vacation Destination Based on These 8 Factors

Overall, Massachusetts' Total Family Adventure Score was 5.06. You can see how Massachusetts compares to other states in the study by viewing the image below.

All in all, Massachusetts scored pretty well for a family vacation. Sure, there is room for improvement in some areas but Massachusetts is certainly a great pick for a family vacation and the kids will be delighted to visit the Bay State. You can check out more details on the study by going here.

