Massachusetts wealth of history has more than a few restaurants and eateries that date back quite awhile. There is one such legendary restaurant in the Bay State, with a unique history of its own, which has helped it to achieve yet another iconic status. It's a restaurant that's the oldest restaurant in Massachusetts, previously earned the title of North America's Best Landmark Restaurant, and now is ranked as America's most fascinating historic restaurant.

'Love Food' has recently ranked 31 restaurants in America to find the country's most fascinating historic restaurant. Last Fall, The World Culinary Awards were held, coinciding with the The World Travel Awards. It was there that Massachusetts most fascinating historic restaurant was named North America's Best Landmark Restaurant. So, what is fascinating historic joint?

This legendary spot happens to be out east in Boston. At this point, you might even be able to guess that the most fascinating historic restaurant in the Bay State, as well as North America's Best Landmark Restaurant, is Union Oyster House in Boston.

Here's why 'Love Food' said Union Oyster House is the most fascinating historic restaurant in America:

Opened in 1826, Union Oyster House is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the United States. Over its storied history, it has welcomed presidents, statesmen, and even royalty – Louis Philippe, King of France, once lived above the restaurant during his exile. Famous for its fresh seafood, Union Oyster House serves classic New England dishes with timeless appeal. Among its offerings, the rich and hearty clam chowder is legendary, making it a must-try for anyone seeking a taste of American culinary history.

It's tough to say anymore about this historic spot that hasn't already been said about this legendary spot in Boston? Make your way out there to enjoy all the great food, and America's most fascinating historic restaurant, Massachusetts!