Massachusetts Favorite Dish For Christmas Dinner Is?

Besides Thanksgiving, everyone has their favorite dishes around the holidays and Christmas is always at the top of the list.

In my house, we usually change things up just a little bit. I did green bean casserole for Thanksgiving so for Christmas we are going butternut squash.

As far as Massachusetts goes on dishes this was a surprise to me, don't get me, wrong love, what they are but never thought this would be number one on the list here. Before we get into that let's check out what people in the surrounding states are their go-to dish.

If you live in New York, New Yorkers are known for being on top of all the latest trends, but on Christmas, they stick with the classic goose dish.

In New Hampshire, New Yorkers are known for being on top of all the latest trends, but on Christmas, they stick with the classic goose dish.

Like Mainers, Vermonters aren't messing around when it comes to holiday beverages. Maine and Vermont are on the same page their drink of choice is classic eggnog.

Connecticut is known as "The Nutmeg State," but on Christmas, roasted potatoes take center stage. This recipe is perfect for anyone who's allergic or sensitive to gluten don't worry, we didn't sacrifice the taste one bit.

We have a lot in common with Connecticut because we here in Massachusetts love one of Massachusetts' many nicknames is "The Codfish State," but on Christmas, it's all about the roasted potatoes. Yep, roasted potatoes. I would never have thought that do you agree?

