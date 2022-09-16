Will MA Once Again Choose This Delight as the State’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

One of my favorite times of year is upon us and that's Halloween. I'm particularly excited this year as my daughter will be dressing up in a costume. She's two and wants to be either a ghost or a dinosaur. However, that could change. I don't think we'll do full-blown trick-or-treating with her but we'll definitely bring her around to a few of the neighborhood houses so my neighbors can see her decked out in her spooky costume.

Another aspect of Halloween that I enjoy is the candy of course. I have to watch it as I'll eat more candy than I'm handing out to the kids. That's why I have to buy an extra bag. Watch out if you have Snickers, Kit Kat or Reese's Peanut Butter cups hanging around because I'll snatch them. Of course, I'm not the only one. Massachusetts folks love their Halloween candy as well.

Get our free mobile app

What is Massachusetts' Favorite Halloween Candy Currently?

In an article published in the fall of 2021, CandyStore.com shared the top three Halloween candies in each U.S. state. The following were the top three for Massachusetts:

Those are some pretty interesting picks. I wouldn't have expected Double Bubble to land in the top three. I do love Sour Patch Kids but I think I may have gone with a chocolate delight. That's just me. What do you say? Do you agree with the current top-pick? Do you think the sweet and sour candy will be dethroned for 2022? We'll have to wait and see as we get closer to Halloween. You can get more information about the study as well as the top Halloween candies in all 50 states by going here.

RELATED: Does the following list surprise you?

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies