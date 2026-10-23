Massachusetts’ Favorite Halloween Candy Isn’t Chocolate But You Love It

Halloween is right around the corner, and I'm excited once again to take my daughter trick-or-treating. This year, she has a princess theme in mind, and she wants me to dress up as a dragon. Luckily, I already have a dragon costume from years ago that still fits. So I'm in the clear.

Dressing Up is Great, But I'm a Sucker for Candy

Of course, dressing up is just one of the fun things that comes with Halloween, but I'll admit, I'm a sucker for Halloween candy. Whatever candy my daughter doesn't like from her candy bucket, I end up eating and then some. I know it probably sounds terrible that Daddy eats his daughter's Halloween candy, but if she isn't going to eat it anyway, then no harm, no foul, correct?

READ MORE: If You Love Halloween Candy, You'll Love These Spooky Desserts

Massachusetts is a Fan of Chocolate too, but the Times are changing in the Halloween Candy World for the Bay State

I'm a fan of the classic chocolate candies like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms, as many people are. Previously, Massachusetts' favorite candy was another chocolate delight: Butterfinger. That one surprised me a little, as it doesn't seem as mainstream as the ones I just mentioned, but then again, who am I to say?

Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash a red bowl filled with lots of candy

READ MORE: This Halloween Candy is Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is Getting Into Sour and Sweet Mode When It Comes to Favorite Halloween Candy

What's more surprising is that this year the Bay State's favorite candy isn't chocolate at all. According to Candy Store, Massachusetts' favorite candy for 2026 is Sour Patch Kids. I adore that candy, but if I get too crazy with eating it, my tongue will take a beating. South Carolina is also a fan of the sweet and sour delight. Which do you prefer? Decadent chocolate or the tarty goodness? You can check out the entire study here. I think it's time for me to go buy a bag of Sour Patch Kids.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

LOOK: 21 Candies From the '80s That You Probably Haven’t Thought About in Years How many of these over-the-top ’80s candies — sweet, sour, and sometimes downright ridiculous — do you remember from your childhood? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz