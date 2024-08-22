The Most Popular Ice Cream Brand in Massachusetts is Available Throughout the Bay State

Ice cream and summer go hand-in-hand and Massachusetts has its fair share of ice cream fanatics. Not to mention, one of the biggest ice cream brands was born in Springfield. Of course, that brand is Friendly's.

Massachusetts Favorite Ice Cream Brand for 2024 Wasn't Founded in the Bay State

While Friendly's is the hometown hero for Massachusetts believe it or not, the classic ice cream isn't the Bay State's favorite ice cream brand. According to Traceone, Massachusetts's most popular national ice cream brand for 2024 is Ben & Jerry's.

Massachusetts Isn't Alone as the Popular Ice Cream Brand is a Favorite Among a Few Other States

Massachusetts isn't the only state that has Ben & Jerry's as its most popular national brand, the Vermont-based ice cream is the most popular in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, North Dakota, and Vermont.

You Gotta Love the Fun Flavors and Unique Names. It's Obvious That Many in Massachusetts Do

It's hard to argue this one. I love Ben & Jerry's. With fun flavors and names like Netflix & Chill, Chubby Hubby, The Tonight Dough, Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, etc. you really can't go wrong with consuming some Ben & Jerry's now and again.

Ben & Jerry's is Available Throughout Massachusetts. It's Not Hard to Find

You can get Ben & Jerry's anywhere in Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and more. The ice cream can be found at regular grocery stores in the Bay State as well as the brand's ice cream shops which are scattered throughout Massachusetts.

Grab a Pint, Dig in and Enjoy

If you ever get a chance to take a tour of the Ben & Jerry's plant in South Burlington, Vermont do it. I had the opportunity to check it out on my honeymoon and I would certainly do it again. So grab a pint of Ben & Jerry's, relax, and enjoy the rest of the summer.

