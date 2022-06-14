Really? Massachusetts’ Favorite Pet for 2022 Isn’t Cats or Dogs?

Believe it or not, I never had a cat or dog for a pet, however, when I was growing up in the northern Berkshires, I was primarily surrounded by dogs as many of my neighbors and relatives had dogs that would come over to my house. Back then, and I'm not sure if Berkshire County pet owners do this as much now, some of my neighbors would let their dogs roam about the neighborhood and those dogs usually made it over to my parent's property. So, even though I didn't have a dog of my own, I felt like in a way I had many dogs. Most of these furry friends were well behaved and believe it or not, they usually didn't make a mess in my yard.

Massachusetts Has a New Favorite Pet

When thinking about what Massachusetts' favorite pet is one would automatically assume that dogs or cats would take the throne but surprisingly they have been dethroned by another popular animal. According to an article that was published by Wicked Local, there was a recent survey that was conducted by DogCentral.org and the results of the survey found that Massachusetts' favorite pet currently is the guinea pig.

Are You Surprised By This Result for Massachusetts?

I wouldn't have guessed right away that guinea pigs are Massachusetts' favorite pet but I can see where kids, in particular, would be asking their parents for a guinea pig or two. I remember back when I was in the fourth grade (I think that was the grade) we had a class guinea pig and that was a lot of fun as the classmates were able to take turns caring for the little guy. Are you surprised by the results? You can read all about the details and methodology of the survey by going here.

