Massachusetts’ Favorite Pizza Topping According To New Ranking

Alright, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, I think we can all agree that most people like (if not flat-out LOVE) pizza. Right? However, I also think we can all agree that not everybody likes the same kind of pizza!

Some like Chicago Deep Dish, others like the thin crust Brooklyn Style, while some gotta have Stuffed Crust. And toppings? Forget about it. Sausage and onion? Check. Pepperoni and extra cheese? Now you're talking. Mushrooms? Never!

And then of course there's the "Pineapple Brigade".

Photo by bckfwd on Unsplash Photo by bckfwd on Unsplash loading...

Me? I happen to love pineapple. I mean, I lived in Hawaii, for crying out loud. Fresh chunks of pineapple. Yum. Pineapple rings atop an Easter ham? Absolutely! Pineapple in tropical boat drinks or Scorpion bowls? Gimme, gimme. Pineapple on pizza? Yuck! I simply cannot do it.

All of this raises an intriguing question:

WHAT IS AMERICA'S FAVORITE PIZZA TOPPING?

Photo by Lavi Perchik on Unsplash Photo by Lavi Perchik on Unsplash loading...

Mushrooms? Nope.

Photo by Addilyn Ragsdill @clockworklemon.com on Unsplash Photo by Addilyn Ragsdill @clockworklemon.com on Unsplash loading...

Anchovies? Are You Kidding Me????

Sausage on a fork Brian Jackson loading...

Sausage? Well, you're getting warmer, but you're not there yet...

And for that matter, what is the preferred pizza topping for Massachusetts? Recently, Casinos.com decided to find out the answers to those questions.

The crew at Casinos.com looked at Google Trends search data across all 50 states for the most commonly ordered pizza toppings in the country to find out the most popular topping in each state and America overall.

This is probably not a surprise to many but their research revealed the most popular pizza topping in the country overall is...

Photo by Payam Tahery on Unsplash Photo by Payam Tahery on Unsplash loading...

Pepperoni. Pepperoni was also the #1 most popular topping in 29 states. However, Massachusetts was not one of those states.

While I do enjoy pepperoni, it's not my favorite, either. I prefer sausage and onion pizza. But it's gotta be both. It can't be one or the other. Nope. Not gonna work. Before we get to Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping, let's look at the top 5 toppings (actually it's the top 7 because there was a 3-way tie for 5th place!) in the country overall:

Pepperoni Bacon Sausage Peppers Chicken/Mushrooms/Pineapple

Get our free mobile app

Any guesses on which topping residents of the Commonwealth prefer? The answer is...the country's #2 pick overall...

Photo by Wright Brand Bacon on Unsplash Photo by Wright Brand Bacon on Unsplash loading...

Bacon. Now don't get me wrong. I love everything bacon but I hardly ever order it on pizza. And I have no idea why.

Here are a couple more interesting notes from the pizza toppings report: The least popular pizza topping is anchovies...by far. And pineapple was the #1 favorite topping in one state. Can you guess? That's right, Hawaii.

Meanwhile, bacon reigns supreme in Massachusetts!

Photo by Antonio Barroro on Unsplash Photo by Antonio Barroro on Unsplash loading...

Visit Casino.com's website here for more cool pizza-related factoids. If you're a pizza lover, it's well worth checking out!

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton