Don’t Open: MA Residents Should Be Wary of FedEx Delivery Email Scam

It seems like scam central lately but that's real life I guess and unfortunately, we have to constantly keep our guard up. Recently we just released information on how Massachusetts residents should be careful of a scam related to the recent baby formula shortage. You can get all of the details on the scam by going here. Now, there's another scam that Massachusetts residents should be aware of and I almost got burned.

The Scam That Massachusetts Residents Should Be Careful of is a Fraudulent Email Claiming to be from FedEx

Back on May 11, I received an email that appeared to be from FedEx. The email was labeled "Package Could Not Be Delivered." Immediately, I thought this was a bit odd because I wasn't expecting anything from FedEx. I must say the email looked legitimate. However, there was a tracking number which I then copied and entered into the tracking field on the official FedEx website. When I entered the bogus tracking number, this was the response I received:

This response confirmed to me that this email was fraudulent. I held on to the email so I could pass the word on to other Massachusetts residents that may be vulnerable to this scam. I have included screenshots of the fraudulent email below.

When you look at the email, it looks pretty legitimate at least it does to me. Con artists continue to make things trickier when it comes to trying to scam folks out of money and personal information, that's for sure. Keep your guard up.

There's Also Another FedEx Email Scam That Massachusetts Residents Want to Be Aware of.

According to FedEx's website, this particular email has an attachment that the con artists want you to open in order to obtain the airbill or invoice needed to pick up their package. The attachment in the email may contain a virus. FedEx requests that you do not open the attachment, and delete the email immediately. You can get more details on this and other related scams claiming to be from FedEx by going here.

