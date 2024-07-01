Massachusetts is in for a Big Treat This Week
The 4th of July holiday is right around the corner and people all over Massachusetts will be celebrating.
Some of the holiday traditions people will partake in include cookouts, going to the beach, hosting parties, attending parades, playing backyard games and more.
One of the big traditions people love to attend is fireworks shows and Massachusetts folks are in for a big treat this week as there will be fireworks displays throughout the Bay State.
Thanks to our friends at mass.gov we have included a list of fireworks displays that will be taking place in Massachusetts from July 1 right through the 4th of July holiday weekend.
|Haverhill
|7/01/2024
|9:15 PM
|Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.
|7/02/2024
|Chatham
|7/02/2024
|Dusk
|Veteran’s Field – 150 Depot Rd.
|N/A
|Cohasset
|7/02/2024
|9:15 PM
|Barge off Sandy Beach
|7/06/2024
|Foxborough
|7/02/2024
|9:00 PM
|Parking lot – Two Patriot Place
|N/A
|Hadley
|7/02/2024
|9:15 PM
|300 Stadium Drive
|7/08/2024
|Orleans
|7/02/2024
|9:00 PM
|Barge off Rock Harbor Beach
|7/07/2024
|Stoughton
|7/02/2024
|9:00 PM
|232 Pearl St.
|7/07/2024
|Tewksbury
|7/02/2024
|9:30 PM
|286 Livingston St.
|7/07/2024
|Andover
|7/03/2024
|9:20 PM
|Andover H.S. – 80 Shawsheen Rd.
|N/A
|East Longmeadow
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|180 Maple St.
|N/A
|Fitchburg
|7/03/2024
|10:00 PM
|83 Hazel St.
|7/07/2024
|Foxborough
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Parking lot 51 – Two Patriot Place
|N/A
|Foxborough
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Two Patriot Place – Practice Field
|N/A
|Freetown
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Assonet Burial Ground – South Main St.
|7/13/2024
|Gloucester
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|Stage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave.
|7/06/2024
|Lawrence
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|Field across from HS – 71 North Parish Rd.
|7/05/2024
|Lynn
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.
|7/05/2024
|Manchester
|7/03/2024
|9:15 PM
|Barge 300 yds off Signing Beach – Beach St.
|7/05/2024
|Mashpee
|7/03/2024
|9:15 PM
|130 Willowbend Drive
|7/12/2024
|Needham
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|Needham HS Parking lot – 609 Webster St.
|N/A
|Randolph
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|Randolph HS baseball field – 70 Memorial Pkwy.
|7/05/2024
|Rutland
|7/03/2024
|9:20 PM
|Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd.
|7/05/2024
|Sharon
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St.
|7/07/2024
|South Deerfield
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Open field @ Tree House Brewing – 1 Community Place
|7/06/2024
|South Hadley
|7/03/2024
|9:30 PM
|100 Mosier St.
|7/05/2024
|Webster
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Memorial Beach on Thompson Rd.
|7/06/2024
|Weymouth
|7/03/2024
|9:15 PM
|Barge off Wessagussett Beach–Wessagussett Rd.
|N/A
|Worcester
|7/03/2024
|9:00 PM
|Institute Park – 82 Salisbury St.
|N/A
|Acton
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|Behind Nara Park – 25 Ledge Rock Way
|7/05/2024
|Agawam
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – 1623 Main St.
|N/A
|Amesbury
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|223 Lions Mouth Rd.
|7/06/2024
|Beverly
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|Barge 800’ off West Beach – 121 West St.
|7/05/2024
|Boston
|7/04/2024
|10:30 PM
|5 barges in Charles River
|7/05/2024
|Bridgewater
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|Legion Field – 200 South St.
|7/05/2024
|Chatham
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|3 Barges off Wequassett Inn
|7/05/2024
|Edgartown
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|Edgartown Harbor
|7/05/2024
|Fall River
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|Barge in Taunton River – 1338 Davol St.
|7/05/2024
|Falmouth
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Barge off Falmouth Beach – Gifford St.
|7/05/2024
|Greenfield
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|89 Wisdom Way
|7/05/2024
|Lowell
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street
|7/05/2024
|Marblehead
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial Street Wharf
|7/05/2024
|Mashpee
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd.
|7/05/2024
|Nahant
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd.
|7/07/2024
|Nantucket
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Barge off Jetties Beach
|7/05/2024
|New Bedford
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|7 Fish Island
|7/12/2024
|Newton
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|Albemarle Field – 250 Albemarle Rd.
|7/05/2024
|North Adams
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|400 Curran Highway
|7/05/2024
|Pittsfield
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Cemetery – 203 Wahconah St.
|N/A
|Pittsfield
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|Wahconah and Campbell Streets
|7/05/2024
|Plymouth
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|3 Barges in Plymouth Harbor – Town Wharf
|7/05/2024
|Provincetown
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|MacMillian Pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf
|7/05/2024
|Salem
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St.
|8/10/2024
|Salisbury
|7/04/2024
|10:15 PM
|Salisbury Beach - barge 1000’ ft from shore
|N/A
|Springfield
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|Memorial Bridge
|7/05/2024
|Wakefield
|7/04/2024
|9:30 PM
|End of Beacon St.
|7/05/2024
|Williamstown
|7/04/2024
|9:15 PM
|19 Meachum St.
|TBD
|Winthrop
|7/04/2024
|9:00 PM
|Coughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave.
|7/05/2024
|Worcester
|7/04/2024
|Post game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Agawam
|7/05/2024
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – 1623 Main St.
|N/A
|Lexington
|7/05/2024
|9:30 PM
|Lexington HS Baseball field – Worthen Rd.
|N/A
|Middleborough
|7/05/2024
|10:00 PM
|Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St.
|N/A
|Milford
|7/05/2024
|9:30 PM
|Clark Island
|7/06/2024
|Osterville
|7/05/2024
|9:30 PM
|2 Barges in Tims Cove – Cove Lane
|7/06/2024
|Worcester
|7/05/2024
|Post game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Agawam
|7/06/2024
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – 1623 Main St.
|N/A
|Charlton
|7/06/2024
|9:30 PM
|129 Sturbridge Rd.
|7/07/2024
|East Brookfield
|7/06/2024
|9:15 PM
|Old Landfill – Connie Mack Drive
|7/07/2024
|East Otis
|7/06/2024
|9:15 PM
|Sargent Rd.
|7/13/2024
|Franklin
|7/06/2024
|10:00 PM
|High School – 218 Oak St.
|N/A
|Greenfield
|7/06/2024
|9:35 PM
|Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd.
|7/07/2024
|Marion
|7/06/2024
|9:15 PM
|Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St.
|7/07/2024
|Methuen
|7/06/2024
|9:30 PM
|Exit 4 off-ramp of MA-Route 213 – Pleasant Valley St.
|7/13/2024
|North Andover
|7/06/2024
|9:30 PM
|Hayes Stadium – 495 Main St.
|7/07/2024
|Salisbury
|7/06/2024
|10:15 PM
|Salisbury Beach - barge 1000’ ft from shore
|N/A
|Uxbridge
|7/06/2024
|9:00 PM
|62 Capron St.
|7/07/2024
|Oakham
|7/07/2024
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd.
|7/13/2024
If you're like me hopefully you have Friday, July 5th off so you can really enjoy the show without having to worry about feeling sleepy for work the next day. You can check out even more Massachusetts fireworks shows beyond the July 4th weekend by going here.
