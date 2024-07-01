Massachusetts is in for a Big Treat This Week

The 4th of July holiday is right around the corner and people all over Massachusetts will be celebrating.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the holiday traditions people will partake in include cookouts, going to the beach, hosting parties, attending parades, playing backyard games and more.

One of the big traditions people love to attend is fireworks shows and Massachusetts folks are in for a big treat this week as there will be fireworks displays throughout the Bay State.

Thanks to our friends at mass.gov we have included a list of fireworks displays that will be taking place in Massachusetts from July 1 right through the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Haverhill 7/01/2024 9:15 PM Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave. 7/02/2024 Chatham 7/02/2024 Dusk Veteran’s Field – 150 Depot Rd. N/A Cohasset 7/02/2024 9:15 PM Barge off Sandy Beach 7/06/2024 Foxborough 7/02/2024 9:00 PM Parking lot – Two Patriot Place N/A Hadley 7/02/2024 9:15 PM 300 Stadium Drive 7/08/2024 Orleans 7/02/2024 9:00 PM Barge off Rock Harbor Beach 7/07/2024 Stoughton 7/02/2024 9:00 PM 232 Pearl St. 7/07/2024 Tewksbury 7/02/2024 9:30 PM 286 Livingston St. 7/07/2024 Andover 7/03/2024 9:20 PM Andover H.S. – 80 Shawsheen Rd. N/A East Longmeadow 7/03/2024 9:30 PM 180 Maple St. N/A Fitchburg 7/03/2024 10:00 PM 83 Hazel St. 7/07/2024 Foxborough 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Parking lot 51 – Two Patriot Place N/A Foxborough 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Two Patriot Place – Practice Field N/A Freetown 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Assonet Burial Ground – South Main St. 7/13/2024 Gloucester 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Stage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave. 7/06/2024 Lawrence 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Field across from HS – 71 North Parish Rd. 7/05/2024 Lynn 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd. 7/05/2024 Manchester 7/03/2024 9:15 PM Barge 300 yds off Signing Beach – Beach St. 7/05/2024 Mashpee 7/03/2024 9:15 PM 130 Willowbend Drive 7/12/2024 Needham 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Needham HS Parking lot – 609 Webster St. N/A Randolph 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Randolph HS baseball field – 70 Memorial Pkwy. 7/05/2024 Rutland 7/03/2024 9:20 PM Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd. 7/05/2024 Sharon 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St. 7/07/2024 South Deerfield 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Open field @ Tree House Brewing – 1 Community Place 7/06/2024 South Hadley 7/03/2024 9:30 PM 100 Mosier St. 7/05/2024 Webster 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Memorial Beach on Thompson Rd. 7/06/2024 Weymouth 7/03/2024 9:15 PM Barge off Wessagussett Beach–Wessagussett Rd. N/A Worcester 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Institute Park – 82 Salisbury St. N/A Acton 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Behind Nara Park – 25 Ledge Rock Way 7/05/2024 Agawam 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Six Flags – 1623 Main St. N/A Amesbury 7/04/2024 9:30 PM 223 Lions Mouth Rd. 7/06/2024 Beverly 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Barge 800’ off West Beach – 121 West St. 7/05/2024 Boston 7/04/2024 10:30 PM 5 barges in Charles River 7/05/2024 Bridgewater 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Legion Field – 200 South St. 7/05/2024 Chatham 7/04/2024 9:15 PM 3 Barges off Wequassett Inn 7/05/2024 Edgartown 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Edgartown Harbor 7/05/2024 Fall River 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Barge in Taunton River – 1338 Davol St. 7/05/2024 Falmouth 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Barge off Falmouth Beach – Gifford St. 7/05/2024 Greenfield 7/04/2024 9:30 PM 89 Wisdom Way 7/05/2024 Lowell 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street 7/05/2024 Marblehead 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial Street Wharf 7/05/2024 Mashpee 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd. 7/05/2024 Nahant 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd. 7/07/2024 Nantucket 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Barge off Jetties Beach 7/05/2024 New Bedford 7/04/2024 9:00 PM 7 Fish Island 7/12/2024 Newton 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Albemarle Field – 250 Albemarle Rd. 7/05/2024 North Adams 7/04/2024 9:15 PM 400 Curran Highway 7/05/2024 Pittsfield 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Pittsfield Cemetery – 203 Wahconah St. N/A Pittsfield 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Wahconah and Campbell Streets 7/05/2024 Plymouth 7/04/2024 9:30 PM 3 Barges in Plymouth Harbor – Town Wharf 7/05/2024 Provincetown 7/04/2024 9:00 PM MacMillian Pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf 7/05/2024 Salem 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St. 8/10/2024 Salisbury 7/04/2024 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach - barge 1000’ ft from shore N/A Springfield 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Memorial Bridge 7/05/2024 Wakefield 7/04/2024 9:30 PM End of Beacon St. 7/05/2024 Williamstown 7/04/2024 9:15 PM 19 Meachum St. TBD Winthrop 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Coughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave. 7/05/2024 Worcester 7/04/2024 Post game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Agawam 7/05/2024 9:30 PM Six Flags – 1623 Main St. N/A Lexington 7/05/2024 9:30 PM Lexington HS Baseball field – Worthen Rd. N/A Middleborough 7/05/2024 10:00 PM Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St. N/A Milford 7/05/2024 9:30 PM Clark Island 7/06/2024 Osterville 7/05/2024 9:30 PM 2 Barges in Tims Cove – Cove Lane 7/06/2024 Worcester 7/05/2024 Post game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Agawam 7/06/2024 9:30 PM Six Flags – 1623 Main St. N/A Charlton 7/06/2024 9:30 PM 129 Sturbridge Rd. 7/07/2024 East Brookfield 7/06/2024 9:15 PM Old Landfill – Connie Mack Drive 7/07/2024 East Otis 7/06/2024 9:15 PM Sargent Rd. 7/13/2024 Franklin 7/06/2024 10:00 PM High School – 218 Oak St. N/A Greenfield 7/06/2024 9:35 PM Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd. 7/07/2024 Marion 7/06/2024 9:15 PM Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St. 7/07/2024 Methuen 7/06/2024 9:30 PM Exit 4 off-ramp of MA-Route 213 – Pleasant Valley St. 7/13/2024 North Andover 7/06/2024 9:30 PM Hayes Stadium – 495 Main St. 7/07/2024 Salisbury 7/06/2024 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach - barge 1000’ ft from shore N/A Uxbridge 7/06/2024 9:00 PM 62 Capron St. 7/07/2024 Oakham 7/07/2024 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd. 7/13/2024

If you're like me hopefully you have Friday, July 5th off so you can really enjoy the show without having to worry about feeling sleepy for work the next day. You can check out even more Massachusetts fireworks shows beyond the July 4th weekend by going here.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil