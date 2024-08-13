The First Snowfall in Massachusetts Will Happen This Fall?

While it still may be summer, people are already thinking about the change of seasons. The cool crisp air of fall will be rolling in which means sweaters and long pants will take center stage for our outdoor adventures. In Massachusetts, weather can change on a dime and New Englanders are particularly familiar with seeing snow before the actual winter season kicks in. I rarely put my seasonal clothes away as weather conditions can be so sporadic.

Massachusetts May See it's First Bout of Snow Before Winter Kicks In This Year

If you are hoping for snow this fall, you could be in luck. The Farmer's Almanac is calling for wintry conditions in much of New England including Massachusetts the week of November 16-19. Specifically, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a foot of wet snow over higher elevations in the Northeast and New England states.

Of course, that prediction could change with time and updated forecasts but at least we have an idea of when snow is possible to hit us. If you live in lower elevations in Massachusetts and New England, you may not see anything but then again it's New England.

If we do get some November snow I hope it comes and goes quickly. I'll admit that I don't like holiday music too early and I'm not interested in having turkey with a side of snow. How about You?

