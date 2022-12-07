Food Insecurities are a Big Issue for a Certain Group of Folks in MA

Massachusetts families and children are facing food insecurities due to various factors including the pandemic, inflation in food prices, and the struggle to find steady, good-paying jobs. I think many if not all of us can agree that food insecurity is a big issue in Massachusetts.

You may have heard locally in the Berkshires that food pantries are drying up thus we have seen an increase in food drives not to mention the radiothons that WSBS has recently hosted to help raise money for local organizations including the Watson Fund and the People's Pantry of Great Barrington. The Watson Fund has a goal of $40,000 this year to supply food and clothing vouchers to local families and children in need. In addition, the People's Pantry of Great Barrington has a year-end goal of $300,000 so they can continue to serve local community members facing food insecurities. This is the first time in its 23-year existence that the People's Pantry has had to hold a fundraiser (see video below).

There's Another Group of Massachusetts Folks That are Facing Food Insecurities but We Don't Hear Much About This Group

While much of the attention on food insecurities has been centered around Massachusetts families and children, there's another group of folks that are facing food insecurities and they unfortunately are not getting as much media attention. College students are also dealing with food insecurities. As a matter of fact, in an article published by WGBH, one in three public university students in Massachusetts is food insecure, with BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students disproportionately affected.

Is There Help for These Massachusetts College Students?

While it is a fact that Massachusetts college students are facing food insecurities there is help out there for them via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As a matter of fact, there was a recent interview conducted regarding what SNAP does, how the program works, why some Massachusetts college students may not be taking advantage of the program and some initiatives that the program is taking to assist Massachusetts college students facing food insecurities and other college-related issues. You can check out that interview by going here. Let's not forget about our college friends when it comes to supporting those facing food insecurities.

