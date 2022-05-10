Massachusetts Residents Should Be Careful When Eating This Ethnic Delight

We have been reading about some food recalls in Massachusetts and New England lately. One of the latest recalls included many chocolate-related treats and desserts. If you missed that one you can catch up and find out if you have any of those products by going here.

Now there is another food product that is being recalled and it's due to the fact that many of the varieties contain milk which isn't indicated on the packaging according to several internet sources. This can be a serious situation, even hazardous to people who have a reaction to milk. The product is Dymski Pierogoes which does business as Grandma's Cuisine.

Why Should Massachusetts Residents Be Concerned About a Recalled Pennsylvania Food-Based Product?

The reason for bringing this recall to the attention of Massachusetts residents is that in addition to the products being distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, some of the products were also distributed in Massachusetts.

The products included in the recall include:

Grandma's Cuisine Variety

Bernat's (these were distributed in Massachusetts)

Golden Eagle

What Should I Do If I Have One of These Products in My Home?

If you are allergic to milk, you'll want to steer clear of consuming any of the said products. You can return the product for a refund and if you have any questions or concerns, you can call (570) 421-0102.

You can get complete details regarding the variety of products related to the recall by going here.

